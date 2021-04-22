Mahira Sharma Unveils The First Look Of Music Video 'Duldi Sharab' With Kulwinder Billa

Actor Mahira Sharma is all set to appear in a music video with singer Kulwinder Billa. Mahira took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 22, to share the first look of the music video titled Duldi Sharaab. The 23-year-old actor shared a poster in which she was seen standing with Kulwinder in a desert. Mahira was seen in an elegant red velvet gown while standing barefooted in the sand, whereas Kulwinder was giving all Arabic vibes wearing a long kurta paired with an orange Ghutra. The background in the poster showed the trails of sand dunes in the desert along with a clear blue sky. Sharing the poster Mahira wrote in the caption, "Duldi Sharaab first look" along with a Dizzy star emoticon and added the details of cast and crew.

Mahira Sharma shares the first look of Duldi Sharaab Song

As soon as she added the post to her Instagram feed, Mahira Sharma's fans wrote in the comments they were excited for the release of the song. Her co-star from Rang Lageya music video Paras Chabra was also elated by the news and commented "Excited" with heart eyes emoticons to which Mahira replied with a red heart and praying hands emoticons. Excited for Mahira's new song, her fans wrote "superb", "Can't wait for this one", and many such comments on the post.

Details of Mahira Sharma's new song

Kulwinder Billa will be featuring in the video with Mahira as well has provided the vocals for the song whereas the female vocals are provided by singer Meharvaani. The music is composed by MixSingh whereas the lyrics are penned by Jung Sandhu. While the project is presented by Bang Music, the producers are Vikranjeet Singh and Jasveer Singh. The release date of the music video is not revealed yet.

A sneak peek of Mahira Sharma's Instagram

Mahira Sharma is on a vacation in Dubai with Paras Chabra for a while now. She recently shared a video of a tour of her hotel room which was shot by Chabra. The video started with her going in the balcony and showing the view of the majestic towers and buildings during the nighttime. She was seen in an all-black ensemble and donned a thigh-high slit skirt and a sleeveless crop top. As the FBM track played in the background she posed sitting on a dining table and giving several poses looking in the mirror.

