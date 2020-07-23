Manisha Koirala Says She Has Faced Scenarios Worse Than Pandemic

Manisha Koirala recently talked about the pandemic and her fight against cancer in an interview with a media portal. The actor mentioned how she had faced situations much worse when compared to the current scenario. She also talked about her need to be in a relationship and the changes in it. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala says leading men need to reduce fees for the industry to survive

Much calmer than before

Manisha started off by saying that she had suffered through worse storms in her life in comparison to the current scenario. The actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She mentioned how she was much calmer than before and the pandemic didn't panic her a lot. Manisha mentioned that as she was meditating, doing yoga, spending more time with her plants, she felt more serene and calmer. She also said that she had never felt so much at peace before.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala shares throwback picture with BFFs, says 'friendship lasts a lifetime'

Manisha also addressed her constant need to be in a relationship before and how it had changed over the years. The actor said that her needs had changed over the years and after her illness. She was happy to be on her own and also mentioned that she was truly getting to know herself these days.

In another interview with a media portal a while back, Manisha had talked about her treatment days in New York. She talked about how she was locked up in her house for six long months and how it was way worse than how things were right now. Manisha mentioned how despite being under lockdown, people still had hope for things to get better. People still knew that situations would get better if they follow instructions, which was a positive sign.

Manisha then moved on the topic of how she understood that people were tensed and bored at the same time and asked everyone to understand the gravity of the situation. She also asked that people take inspiration from their past and from things that they saw around them.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala shares an unseen picture from her first but incomplete film Pheri Bhetaula

Talking about how she kept busy during the pandemic, the actor mentioned she had been writing. Manisha said she was eager to find out if her writing would turn out to be a book or a screenplay. She also mentioned that she had been seeing a few insects and birds she had not seen last year.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's last rites performed, Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, others recall memories

Promo Pic Credit: Manisha Koirala's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.