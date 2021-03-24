Manit Joura Reveals How He Juggles Between Two Shows 'Kundali Bhagya' & 'Prem Bandhan'

Manit Joura is currently portraying two completely different characters for two shows and is doing them with absolute ease. He did take a break from the show Kundali Bhagya when his other show Prem Bandhan kicked off but is back to portraying Rishabh Luthra in the former. The actor recently opened up in an interview, about how he juggles between the two shows and here is what he has to say.

Manit Joura opens up on how he juggles between two shows

Manit Joura recently returned to the show Kundali Bhagya to play Rishabh Luthra and has also been portraying the pivotal role of a mentally challenged character named Harsh Shastri in Prem Bandhan. The actor shares that he has been a part of the "world of Kundali Bhagya" for a long time now and is familiar with the character which makes it easier for him to play Luthra and also effortlessly juggle the two shows. He says that he knows his character from Kundali Bhagya inside-out.

The actor recently got in a conversation with Mid-Day, where he said that if and when he goes in the wrong direction, there is a sense of alarm by himself and the directors on the sets of the show also help him get back on the right path. He added that there has never been an overlap of both his roles, and neither does he get confused with them. Manit expressed, that he wouldn’t choose to do two shows at once if he didn’t think they were in his capacity.

The actor has been a part of several TV as well as OTT shows, so far and has also worked in a list of films, including Band Baaja Baaraat, Love Shagun, Solo, and Falsafa: The Other Side. The actor is yet to make an impact in the world of films, but the lack of opportunities does not affect his determination. Joura said that he is pushing himself harder and waiting for the right opportunity or time. He stated that maybe he lacks something in his set of skills, but when he looks back on his 14-15 long career in the showbiz, he feels glad that he has come so far and is waiting for that one film or director that can change his career.

(Promo Image Source: Manit Joura Instagram)