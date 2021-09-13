Matt Long To Reprise His Role In 'Manifest' Season 4; Says 'I Don’t Know What’s Coming'

As the return of Manifest season 4 was recently announced, Matt Long, the popular actor from the series revealed that he will be reprising his role in the new and final season of the show during his appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys.

When asked to uncover more details about his role, he confessed that he didn’t know what was coming and hoped that his character, Zeke, would play a big part in it.

Matt Long talks about his upcoming show, Manifest Season 4

As Manifest was earlier cancelled by NBC, Netflix came to its rescue and picked up the fourth and the final season of the show. Matt Long, who essays a pivotal role of Zeke Landon in the show, revealed that his character will be returning to the new season. He further expressed his excitement on returning to the show and stated-

“I just hope that Zeke plays a really big part in it, and I’m just really excited and can’t wait to see what it is. We’ve got a few months before we start up, so we’re all really thrilled.”

Mat Long also talked about how the makers were trying to work out the maximum amount that they can and even discussed details about his upcoming NBC pilot, Getaway.

“I will be back for some of it, and we are just trying to work out the maximum amount that we can. I love the characters so much, but as you know, the show was canceled. The other show is a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So, we’re just trying to work out schedules and everybody wants the best thing for everyone. So fingers crossed that it all works out for the best,” he added.

According to the reports by Variety, when Netflix announced the return of Manifest season 4, the showrunner, Jeff Rake expressed his gratitude while stating that never in his wildest dreams he could have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for the story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. He then thanked Netflix, Warner Bros, and fans on behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers.



IMAGE: MATT LONG INSTAGRAM