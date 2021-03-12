Milind Soman Turns 'Monkey In The Jungle' To Keep His Mind 'calm' And Body 'active'; Watch

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently shelled out major strength goals on social media as he gave fans a peek into his 'one arm swings' session on Instagram. On Friday, the Paurashpur actor shared a workout video of himself, surrounded by lush greenery, and referred to himself as a "Monkey in the jungle". In addition to that, Milind also highlighted the interrelationship of an "active body" and a "calm mind".

Milind Soman's latest Instagram post about 'fitness and happiness' is inspiring

While Milind Soman's passion for fitness has not been a secret from the world, the film and television actor also doesn't leave any opportunities to inspire others by propagating the importance of healthy living. Similarly, the 55-year-old shelled out major fitness goals for fans with his latest Instagram post, wherein he is seen performing one-arm swings. After sharing a throwback picture of himself from 2013 yesterday, Milind spoke about the importance of "keeping the mind calm and the body active" by giving a peek into his workout session today, i.e. March 12, 2021.

Earlier today, the Four More Shots Please actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself, shot by wife Ankita Konwar, working out in the wilderness and revealed starting one-arm swings to "build more strength". Along with it, he also posted a shirtless photograph of himself to flaunt his enviably fit physique on Instagram. Milind captioned his IG post writing, "Monkey in the jungle! Started one arm swings to build more strength."

He continued, "Keeping the mind calm and the body active is the key to overall good health, fitness and happiness." The former model added, "Nature is so wonderful that an active body actually helps to calm the mind, and a calm mind helps the body develop and perform as it is meant to, and concluded his caption by writing, "Make choices that are good for mind, body and soul."

Check out Milind Soman's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Milind Soman took a stroll down memory lane by sharing an old photograph of himself from a photoshoot for a magazine back in 2013. Along with sharing the photo, he revealed discovering running as a 'new thing' and joked about having darker hair back then. He wrote, "#throwbackthursday 2013 location probably Chennai as the tee suggests posing for some magazine when the media was still discovering running as a 'new thing' and I had not yet started wearing the Pinkathon Ambassador tee that I now wear everywhere hair is darker too!!".

Take a look: