Mj Rodriguez Talks About Significance Of 'Pose' Finale's 'Happy Ending' As Series Ends

As the popular American drama series, Pose, focusing on New York’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scenes recently concluded with its final season, actor MJ Rodriguez recalled how she thought that the show might change her life. Through the series, she even made history by becoming the first trans performer to be recognised in a pivotal Emmy Awards category.

MJ Rodriguez on being inspired by her role in Pose

According to the reports by Variety, MJ Rodriguez opened up about how she had time to watch all the episodes post wrap up and revealed how she was inspired by not only what she did, but a lot of trans women on this show, the women of colour on the show. Adding to it, she stated-

They were so powerful in what they stood for individually, they were all multi-dimensional, they all had different mindsets, and the show itself expanded the minds of so many people out there who have these ideas of how women of the trans experience are supposed to move through the world. No longer are we these stereotypical ideas in people’s minds; we’re actually human.

Stating further about her role in the series, she spoke about how there would be a life to carry on and a legacy and defined her role as “a woman who the world would never expect to live on and carry on her dreams and still be able to go back and see her children because of the murders and because of being ostracized.”

MJ even recalled the last scenes she ever shot for the series where she had to shoot in a hospital and revealed how she was ‘just jumping between emotions’ and added how she had to channel her emotions while going from one scene to another. She also revealed how it was a bit taxing for her sometimes.

As the actor will soon be working on a new project, she stated how she will have to leave her character, Blanca behind so that she could show her versatility. They could see Blanca, they’ll get to see Sophia [in ‘Loot’], but they’ll also get to separate those to and also get to see me, Michaela — as an artist not just as a placeholder, [which] can be the case for trans woman,” she explained. While signing off, she even spoke about how she constantly wanted to show people that they, as people of the LGBTQIA community, especially the trans community were multifaceted.

IMAGE: AP

