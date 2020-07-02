Mohena Kumari Singh's Brother Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Shares Health Tips

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh was tested negative for coronavirus not too long ago. Hence on the occasion of Doctor's Day, Mohena Kumari Singh shared a heartfelt post for the doctors in which she penned down a long caption. She also shared the news of her family being tested negative on social media. However, her brother got tested positive for the deadly virus.

Mohena Kumari Singh's brother tests positive for Coronavirus

Also Read | Mumbai Sees 1511 New COVID-19 Cases As Section 144 Kicks In The City Till July 15

Mohena Kumari Singh wrote a long post thanking the medical staff and the doctors for taking good care of them during the whole testing process. Upon receiving the news about her brother being tested positive for COVID-19, the actor did not panic and instead shared some happy thoughts regarding the same. The actor took to social media to share a post in which she can be seen posing with her brother and she wrote a caption in which she revealed that while the family got tested negative for the virus, he was tested positive.

Also Read | Two More COVID-19 Deaths In JK; Total Fatalities 107 In UT

She continued the caption by mentioning that all of this is not as bad as it may seem. She then went on to provide some health tips to her brother by asking him to keep having his “Kadha” and to eat good food. She specifically suggested that he have a diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, and pulses. She then added that her brother also should consume vitamin C tablets daily. Mohena Kumari Singh also forbade her brother from relying on AC and suggested that he continue his warm water gargles. Further on, Mohena Kumari Singh also added suggestions for her brother to consume Haldi Milk and to also get an oximeter in order to keep a check on the heart rate.

Also Read | Six FC Dallas Players Test Positive For COVID-19 In Florida

Before making this post, Mohena Kumari Singh also posted a picture with the medical staff of the hospital she supposedly was in. She can be seen smiling while the medical staff in the background can be seen in a full suit with their virus preventive gear. The actor thanked them for doing their absolute best and helping her family out. She also thanked the doctors around the world for their relentless support during such harsh times.

Also Read | COVID-19: WHO Warns Some Nations Still Face 'long And Hard' Battle With Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.