Mohit Malik Refutes Rumours Of Wife Aditi's Second Pregnancy, 'I Would Request You To...'

Television actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar who welcomed their first child last year, have been rumoured to be expecting their second child. Mohit, who named his child Ekbir, issued a statement while dismissing the rumours about his wife's second pregnancy.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant penned a message on his Instagram story and mentioned that reports claiming that they are expecting their second child are ‘not true’ and urged all not to give in to such fake news.

Mohit Malik refuted rumours of his wife Aditi's second pregnancy and wrote, "There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child which is not true! So guys | would request you'll to refrain from believing such news please.”

The couple welcomed their son, Ekbir last year with a special post on Instagram. "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with them, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After.. (sic)," Mohit wrote then.

Mohit Malik had earlier shared a post for his family, where he wrote, “From the day I met you to the day I proposed, to us getting married, the beautiful memories we have created to now having Ekbir in our lives, every day I realize all the more how lucky we are that we found each other. And I think the whole reason is Ekbir. It's as if Ekbir was always with us, invisibly in our lives binding our love and the one who brought us together, to begin with. In essence, we are because he is and he is because we are and that beauty of oneness has always been there, it's just about when you see it! Love you @additemalik @ekbirmalik.”



For those unknown, Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other followed by their wedding on July 14, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Malik was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Prior to this, he worked in multiple superhit shows including Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Doli Armaanon Ki among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/mohitmalik1113