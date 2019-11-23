Monika Bhadoriya Aka Bawri Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Here's Why?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is the longest-running Hindi-language television sitcom. The show went on air on July 28, 2008, and is yet telecasted from Monday to Friday on the Sony SAB channel. The plot of the show is based on the column written by Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. It is reported that the show will see one more character leaving the show.

Why Monika Bhadoriya made an exit from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the role of ‘Bawri’ in the sitcom has decided to leave the show and part her ways. She reportedly quit the show after having some differences related to her pay with the creators of the show. In an interview with a news portal, Monika Bhadoriya said that she demanded a raise in her package. When it wasn’t fulfilled by the makers of the show she called it quits.

She mentioned that the show and the character of ‘Bawri’ are close to her heart. However, Monika Bhadoriya was looking for a better pay scale but the creators did not agree to it. She further added she doesn’t have any grudge for anyone as professionally they relieved her. Monika Bhadoriya also said that if the creators will agree to increase her package she will happily return to the show but that is not going to happen according to her.

As per reports, Monika Bhadoriya stopped shooting for the show since October 20, 2019. She played the love interest of Bagha, who is Jetha Lal’s employee in the show. Their antique and weird chemistry was appreciated and loved by the viewers. Monika Bhadoriya is not the first one to quit the show. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the character of Sonu Bhide reportedly left the show to focus on her studies. Bhavya Gandhi who played the character to Tappu also made an exit from the show in the year 2017.

