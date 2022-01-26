Last Updated:

Mouni Roy Dazzles In Yellow As She Kickstarts Wedding Festivities With Suraj Nambaiur; See

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in Goa and the couple celebrated their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambaiur in Goa this week. Speculations about the actor's wedding have been making their rounds for quite some time and neither Mouni nor Suraj have commented about their relationship. The couple has now kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in Goa and, the couple's close friends and family gave a glimpse at their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony.

Mouni Roy kickstarts pre-wedding festivities in Goa

During a recent interaction with media, Mouni Roy seemingly confirmed her wedding with beau Syraj Nambiar as she thanked the paparazzi who congratulated her on her wedding. New pics from her Haldi and Mehendi are making their rounds on the internet. In one of the videos shared by Roy's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, the actor would be seen wearing a yellow lehenga as she applied Mehendi on her hands. Another video featured Mouni and Suraj wearing identical white outfits as they kickstarted their Haldi ceremony. Take a look at the pictures and videos below-

According to several reports, Roy is all set to tie the knot with Suraj Nambaiur in a Goa resort on January 27. The reports suggest the pair are planning to have a reception in Mumbai, later with only family and very close friends at their two-day Goa beach wedding. However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambaiur has commented on their exact plans yet.

On the work front, Roy will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. 

