Mouni Roy Shares 'unforgettable Memories' In Her Wedding Video With Suraj Nambiar; WATCH

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The couple exchanged their vows on January 27, in Goa. Mouni and Suraj first tied the knot following Malayali traditions and later, in the evening, the couple got married as per Bengali rituals. The actor has been giving her fans and followers a glimpse at her fairytale wedding with Suraj Nambiar via her Instagram. Mouni has now shared a beautiful video that features her entire wedding ceremony. Take a look at the video here.

Mouni Roy shares wedding video

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared the video of her wedding nuptials with Suraj Nambiar. The video featured several moments from her wedding ceremony. Mouni was also seen getting emotional and wiping off tears in the video. The actor wore a traditional red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi while Suraj wore a beige Sherwani for the Bengali wedding.

The actor also shared photos from her Haldi and Sangeet Mehendi, in one of the photos, Mouni and Suraj were seen sitting next to each other as their family and friends applied Haldi on them and showered them with flowers. The Naagin actor wrote a heavy Golden lehenga for her Sangeet function. Take a look at the pictures below-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in presence of their close family and friends in Goa. TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and more attended the couple's wedding. Mouni and Suraj have reportedly planned to throw a reception party in Mumbai but had to cancel due to the current COVID-19 situation in India.

On the work front, she was last seen in the crime comedy film Velle alongside Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. She will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmāstra, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi. Roy will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy