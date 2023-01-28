Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary, Seek Blessings At Temple

'Naagin' actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar celebrated their first anniversary by visiting a temple on Friday. The couple twinned in white, with Mouni wearing a beautiful golden-bordered white saree and Suraj in a traditional white ensemble as well.

The couple shared pictures from their special occasion on Instagram, including one where they are lost in each other's eyes. In the caption, the ‘Gold’ actor shared seven marriage oaths in Sanskrit and promised to always carry them out.

“I’ll always carry on these seven pledges through this beautiful journey of life with you.. happy 1st,” the 37-year-old wrote.

The actor shared a picture of Suraj holding a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram story and wrote that she loves him. She also thanked her friends by resharing their ‘happy anniversary’ stories, sending them lots of love.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s post on her first marriage anniversary here:

Fans and industry friends took to the comment section to send the couple their love and well wishes.

Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Happy anniversary guys!" Shraddha Arya commented, "Happy Happy Anniversary Guys!!!"

Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Happy anniversary mere doston." Shamita Shetty also wished the couple saying, "Happy Anniversary to both of u." Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre commented, "Happy anniversary!!!! Here's to a lifetime of joy."

Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in two ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions.