MTV Roadies Audition 2020: How To Apply, Audition Dates And Venues

A lot of Indian youth participates in the audition process of the famous reality television show, Roadies. MTV India Roadies try to test the physical and mental strength of the contestant. The reality show is really famous due to its travel, adventure and drama. MTV Roadies has definitely made careers of a number of celebrities and thus a huge number of people try to audition for the show. Read more to know about how to register for Roadies 2020 auditions.

How to Register for Roadies 2020 audition

In order to register for the auditions of MTV Roadies Revolution 2020, you can visit the official website of the channel or the show. Participants should visit the official website of the VOOT. The link to the registration form will be available on the show’s official page. Click on the link and fill your personal details and contact details. Also, make sure to provide accessible contact details so that the official team of the show can contact you later. After submitting the basic information you will need to upload the introduction video of yours. In the video, you need to mention why you want to participate in the show. If your applications get selected by the official team of the show, they will contact you for the ground auditions. The auditions for the show will take place in 4 different cities. Read more to know about the date and cities where the Roadies audition is taking place.

Roadies audition date and venue

Delhi Audition

Date: 5th January 2020

Venue: Kingdom of Dreams, Auditorium Complex Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122001.

Chandigarh Audition

Date: 7th January 2020

Venue: Vivek High School, Sector 38B, Sector 38, Chandigarh, 160036.

Kolkata Audition

Date: 11th January 2020

Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur, P.O Hathgachia, P.S.: K.L.C, Near Rajarhat Township, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156.

Pune Audition

Date: 15th Jnauary 2020

Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road, Near Kharadi bypass, opp lohagoan-kharadi octroi naka, Pune, Maharashtra 411052.

