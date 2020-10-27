Mumbai: TV Actor Malvi Malhotra Stabbed Thrice Allegedly Over Refusing A Marriage Proposal

TV actor Malvi Malhotra was stabbed thrice with a knife on Monday night for allegedly refusing a marriage proposal. The TV actor has been hospitalised and is recovering currently. An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman).

"We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur told PTI.

The attacked has been identified as Yogeshkumar Mahipal Singh and is a producer by profession. As per Malhotra's statement to the police, the TV actor had met Yogesh Kumar over social media. The accused had proposed to the TV actor several times before following which she had blocked him on social media and cut off from him.

However, when she was returning from a cafe to her residence on Monday night, the accused arrived in a luxury car and confronted her. When she refused to speak to him, Yogesh Kumar stabbed her thrice in the abdomen and fled away.

