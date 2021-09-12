Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Slam Dating Rumours, TMKOC Actors Lash Out At Trolls In Post

Recent rumours about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fame dating have been making the rounds on social media. However, both the actors took to Instagram on Sunday and slammed the false rumours. Munmun and Raj took on the roles of Babita and Tipendra, a.k.a Tapu respectively on the much-loved Hindi sitcom.

Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat slam dating rumours on Instagram

Munmun Dutta broke the silence around the issue on Sunday with her elaborate 2-post message for trolls. Apart from lashing out at trolls, she also shamed them for spreading ‘filth’ in the comments section of her posts. The actor questioned those spreading the fake rumours and wrote, “Are you liable to the damage that you cause with your reckless behaviour?”

Here’s what Munmun Dutta has to say about the rumours

In another post on the issue, Munmun mentioned that she had ‘better expectations’ from people. She wrote, “The FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so-called 'literate' ones proves how regressive as a society we are. Women are constantly age shamed, slut-shamed, mom-shamed at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern.” Munmun also wrote that she was ashamed to call herself ‘a daughter of India’ at the conclusion of her post. The actor wrote, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for any one of you to rip my dignity apart. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”

Raj Anadkat on dating rumours

Raj Anadkat also shut down the false rumours in his recent post. He urged trolls to consider the impact their actions can have on his life. He wrote, “Think of the repercussions on my life because of your cooked up (false) stories.” The 24-year-old actor also took on a sarcastic tone and continued in his post, “All the creative people out there, please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”

Read Raj Anadkat's post here

(Image: Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat-Instagram)