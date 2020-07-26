'Naagin' 4 Finale: Shalaka Reveals Her Plan To Swara; Brinda Is Suspicious Of Someone

Naagin 4 fans have been waiting for a long time to know what will happen in the end of the show. In the last episode, Shalaka gave Dev a medicine she found in Naagkosh and now has full control over his body. Brinda tried to save him with magical stone. Take a look at what happened in the latest episode of Naagin 4 finale.

Naagin 4 finale written update

The episode starts with Shalaka planning to extract Dev’s soul in a bottle so that she can take out the Naagmani from his body. Dev and his cousins plan Hardik’s wedding functions when Dev says to Mili that he wants to have a new start in his life. Brinda comes and tries to sit with Dev but Shalaka tricks her.

Shalaka tries to extract Dev’s soul for the second time, but she struggles as Brinda is always around Dev. Brinda is planning to put the magical stone in Dev’s pocket. Shalaka controls Dev again with magic and extracts Dev’s soul in a flask. Brinda dances with Dev and puts the magical stone in his pocket.

Dev plans a date for Brinda but Shalaka uses Monica’s ring to stop Brinda from meeting Dev. Shalaka controls Dev’s body and shares a romantic moment to make Brinda’s jealous. She also tricks Brinda by asking Dev to tell Brinda that he is in love with Shalaka.

Swara sees Shalaka talking to herself about having Dev and Naagmani forever. She finds Dev’s suit and the magical stone. Swara checks the stone and it turns red which gives her the idea that somebody is controlling Dev and extracting his soul from his body. She suspects that Shalaka is behind all this.

Swara plans on going to Brinda and telling her the truth but Shalaka comes and stops her. Shalaka tells her whole plan to Swara and also reveals that Naagmani is in Dev’s body. Shalaka also informs Swara about her real identity that she is Nayantara. Swara is shocked to listen to the truth.

Meanwhile, Brinda is crying in her room when Dev comes and asks her why she is upset. Dev doesn’t remember anything that he did to Brinda and Brinda blames him for hurting her. Dev’s mother listens to Dev and Brinda’s conversation and calls Shalaka that her magic is weakening over Dev.

Dev says that he loves Brinda and only wants her in his life. Brinda suspects something is wrong with Dev. She thinks Shalaka is trying to practice black magic on Dev. Meanwhile, Dev’s mother is listening to their conversation and calls Shalaka where Shalaka explains that Swara knows about their plan. Swara calls Brinda but she didn’t pick the phone. Dev and Brinda are talking about Shalaka and her mother. The episode ends with Brinda planning to tell Dev why she thinks his mother is involved in Shalaka’s evil plan.

