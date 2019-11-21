Naagin 4: Jasmin Bhasin Goes On A Diet For Her Role For The Television Drama 'Naagin'

Jasmin Bhasin recently spoke about going on a diet for her upcoming role in the popular television drama 'Naagin'. Jasmin Bhasin is an Indian television actor who has been a part of a number of TV serials. She is known for her role in TV soaps like Dil Se Dil Tak and Tashan-e-Ishq. The actor has also worked in a South Indian film titled Vaanam. Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in the latest instalment of the TV serial Naagin alongside Nia Sharma.

Jasmin Bhasin goes on a diet

In a recent interview with IANS, Jasmin Bhasin spoke about going on a diet for her role in Naagin 4. She said she has to put in special preparation to get into shape. She said that the leading ladies of the previous seasons of Naagin have set really high standards and she has given up on her love for food. She is trying to eat healthy and work out so that she looks her best for the role. The actor also said that she has given up eating butter chicken and pizza for the role as she wants to look like a "nice, hot Naagin".

In the interview, Jasmin Bhasin spoke about taking up the role of Naagin in Naagin 4. The actor said that she accepted the role because it has been the number one show so she felt like it was a big opportunity for her to be a part of it. She said that she was sure about the show once the script was narrated to her. She also said that there is pressure to perform well as the previous seasons have been super hits.

Read Jasmin Bhasin Is Ekta Kapoor's Second Naagin To Join Nia Sharma In Naagin 4

Also read Nia Sharma: Naagin 4 Actor Opens Up About Her Personal Life And Relationship

Naagin 4 to star Nia Sharma

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin TV series will be back with a fresh season soon. Naagin 4 will star Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in the roles of Naagin. There were also rumours about Krystle D’Souza being roped in for the role. The teaser of the show was shared by Ekta Kapoor recently on her social media handle. Here is a look at the teaser.

Read Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Kickstarts Shooting For The Supernatural Series

Also read Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma, Who Is The Second Naagin On The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.