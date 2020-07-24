Naagin 4 Spoiler Alert: Will Brinda Unfold Temple Mystery As She Takes Revenge From Dev?

Naagin 4 has created major anticipation among fans with its last episode and now an intriguing promo gives a glimpse of unfolding mysteries behind Brinda’s revenge from the Parikh family. It also reveals that a new face would be introduced in the storyline. The latest episode of Naagin 4 will be aired on July 25, 2020, at 8 PM on Colors.

Naagin 4 new promo

The promo starts with Nia Sharma as Brinda changing into her Naagin avatar as she is dressed in bridal attire. She kills the Parekh family members and says her revenge would help her to know the mystery behind Lal Tekri temple. She kills members of the Parekh family while Dev is seen standing in shock. The promo ends on a very interesting note as a new face is seen covered in a snake’s tail. The voice in the background says, “a big mystery would unfold a new face”. Fans have been waiting since the first episode post-lockdown to know what will happen in Naagin 4. Will Brinda get to know the mystery behind Lal Tekri temple? Take a look at Naagin 4 promo.

Is Hina Khan the new Naagin in the promo?

As soon as the promo was out, there were many speculations about the new Naagin showed in the promo. One name that was suggested by many fans was Hina Khan. Fans were gushing over her big eyes and also said that it would be epic if Hina Khan made it to Naagin 5. Take a look at some of the fan reactions.

Naagin 4 episode updates

In the last episode, Shalaka reveals to the Parikh family that Brinda is a Naagin. Brinda goes to Vishakha to find out who killed her mother Maanyata. Shalaka forces Dev's mother to convince Dev to not sign on the divorce papers. Dev's mother sees the Naagmani on Dev's forehead and gets shocked. Shalaka and Dev's family members unite to bring Brinda down, while Brinda confesses her love for Dev and also plans on finding the mystery of Lal Tekri temple to live happily after with Dev.

In the precap of the latest episode, Shalaka comes to the temple and burns it along with Vrushali and others' help. Brinda traps Vish and tells her that she wants to get something from Dev and he is not the same as he appears. Later Shalaka makes him have some medicine and Dev takes her name when he is with Brinda.

