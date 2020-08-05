'Naagin 5' Makers Unveil New Promo Featuring Hina Khan & Announce Premiere Date; Watch

Recently, the makers of Naagin 5 dropped a new promo of the show that suggested that Ekta Kapoor's new Naagin is none other than Hina Khan. On August 5, Wednesday, Colors TV's Instagram handle unveiled another promo video to reveal the premiere date of the leading television show. Naagin 5 will be released on August 9. It will air on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

When will 'Naagin 5' air?

The video starts with lines, "Jo khoya usse phirse paane, Aa rahi hai Naagin ek naye roop mein", which translates to-"Naagin is back in her new avatar to gain back things she had lost." Further, the promo video features Hina Khan in her Naagin avatar joining hands to welcome the viewers and fans.

Towards the end, with a fire blast, the makers revealed the Naagin 5 release date, "9 August se Sat | Sun". Colors TV's Instagram post's caption read as, "Beete huye kal ki gatha ko phir jeene ke liye, aa rahi hai Ichhadaari Naagin! #Naagin5, shuru ho raha hai 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje #Colors Par. @realhinakhan". Take a look at the latest promo video.

Recently, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her look in Naagin 5. She gave a sneak peek as she shared a trail of selfies from her vanity van. In these pictures, Hina Khan accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and glittering makeup.

Revealing her look, she wrote, "She is coming". Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, television star, Arjun Bijlani and Aamna Shariff also commented on Hina Khan’s Instagram post. While Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Best of luck", Aamna said, "all the best darling" with a heart emoji. Check out Hina Khan's photos here.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Unlock- The Haunted App. It is a Zee 5 digital series that was released on July 27. For her upcoming, she has bagged two films. She will next be seen in Lines, a drama film helmed by Hussein Khan. Hina Khan has also been roped in for an adventure drama flick Country of Blind.

