Naagin 6: Nikki Tamboli Expresses Her Desire To Work In Ekta Kapoor's Show

Nikki Tamboli has become a popular face in the Hindi television industry after she gained popularity by appearing on a famous reality TV show. As the actor is now gearing up for her upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she recently opened up about her desire to be a part of Naagin 6. She even stated that she wouldn’t miss any chance to work with Ekta Kapoor.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Nikki Tamboli recently talked about her plans on pursuing acting after she was done with her reality show. Speaking about the same, she stated that she loved acting and was keen on exploring the OTT medium. She also added that she will continue doing films in the South as she already had a base there. The Kanchana 3 actor also revealed that she wouldn’t mind doing a daily soap drama if any interesting character was offered to her.

The actor even mentioned that she wanted to connect with the audience and touch their hearts. Adding to it, she explained that if her character was crying in the show, she would want to perform the scene in a manner that would make the audience cry. Further, she felt that she was a great performer and was just waiting for the right opportunity.

As there have been a couple of popular supernatural dramas streaming on TV, she was also asked whether she would love to choose the supernatural genre. Nikki Tamboli then answered that she would definitely say yes to it and added that if Naagin was offered to her, she would blindly say yes to it. She even said that she was full of expressions and loved to do drama, thus making her the apt choice for the show. Nikki mentioned that Naagin was such a popular franchise and she would never miss a chance to work with Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from her participation in popular reality TV shows, the actor was also seen in a couple of Hindi and Punjabi music videos. She collaborated with popular musicians namely Tony Kakkar, Jass Zaildar, Amit Mishra and Aditi Singh Sharma for songs like Number Likh, Kalla Reh Jayenga and Birthday Pawri.

