Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani Turns Down 'big Amount', Says No To Fiction Shows; Here's Why

Arjun Bijlani is touted as one of the best actors in the Television industry. Known for his hit shows like Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more, the actor has now taken a break from fiction shows, stating that he wants to give time to his family. The actor recently revealed that he even turned down big amounts offered to him for daily soaps.

Arjun Bijlani talks about taking a break from fiction shows

The 39-year-old actor stated that he is currently busy focusing on prioritising his family and recently, he even moved to his new house in Mumbai with his wife Neha and son Ayaan. He mentioned in a conversation with HT, "I have always believed in managing things. It’s not that difficult, people just say it is. Of course, when doing daily soaps, it does get really difficult."

"You start your day from eight in the morning, shoot till late, and then don’t end up giving time to your family. Right now, I am not doing any TV fiction for sure. Then you have enough time to work also, balance life, and travel. I am liking this space I am in right now," stated Bijlani.

He further revealed that the kind of money he has been refusing recently is good, "but, sometimes you have got to prioritise things". Stating that money is not everything, the Naagin fame actor said,

"You are not stuck to one character, and you can move on to different ones. That’s what really matters as an actor. I am kind of taking it easy right now. You cannot keep running behind money all your life. It is important no doubt about it, but I balance that by doing other things."

Professionally, the actor will be next seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, which is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shraddha Arya and more.

Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani