Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh's Son Sufi Looks Exactly Like The Actor; Take A Look

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh successfully kept their son Sufi away from social media ever since he was born. The couple was often seen sharing some glimpses of their child until September 3, when they finally treated their fans with a video of Sufi. While their fans were thrilled to see Sufi, they were also wondering who does the baby boy look like. Sufi is a carbon copy of his father, Nakuul Mehta. With light brown hair and blue eyes, here is how Sufi exactly looks like the Ishqbaaz actor.

Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi looks much similar to him

Even though Nakuul Mehta has much darker hair now, he had light brown hair in his childhood. Nakuul Mehta has shared several photos from his childhood via Instagram in which his light brown strands are clearly visible. Moreover, it is evident that the father-son duo looks much similar as they both share the same shade of eyes. Here are some childhood photos of Nakuul Mehta where he looks exactly like Sufi.

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared the first glimpse of their baby boy Sufi. The couple posted an adorable video of Sufi in which he was dressed in a white t-shirt and blue shorts. In the background, the video had the song I Get To Love You by Ruelle. The video's caption read, "Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you ♡ P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim." Several celebrities from the industry reacted to the video. Neeti Mohan seemingly was thrilled to see Sufi as she wrote, "Finally is pyare bache ke darshan ho gaye. What a good looking boy he is. The eyes 👀 uffff! God bless 🧿".

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is currently starring in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. The show is a sequel to the 2011 show of the same name starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This is the second time that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are sharing the screen space as they earlier worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

