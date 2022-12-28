Nakuul Mehta Quits 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', Says 'It Is Tempting To Stay On But...'

Nakuul Mehta, who plays the popular character Ram Kapoor in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, is ending his stint on the Sony Television show. A month ago, there were reports that the show is heading for another time leap after a jump of five years. Now, the show is said to be heading for a 20-year time jump, which is expected to play out very soon.

It was reported earlier that both the leads, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, were going to quit the show due to the age of their characters. Now, the latest confirmation that Nakuul Mehta will be exiting the show post the leap has viewers absolutely shocked and devastated.

However, the actor is saying goodbye to the show with a really positive approach. Nakuul said that he would not like to think that he’s ‘quitting’ the show, but that his journey with ‘BALH 2’ is coming to an end.

Speaking to a leading media portal, Nakuul Mehta said that after a year and a half on the show, he feels that he is ready to go as it has “been a satisfying, enriching and fulfilling journey”.

"The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special," said the actor.

He added, "I feel creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there's nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram."

"I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question," he further said.

Is Disha Parmar aka Priya also leaving the show?

Speculations are rife that Disha Parmar, who plays Nakuul’s on-screen wife Priya Kapoor on the show, is also to quit ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ after the upcoming time leap.

The show is not ending, but unfortunately, it looks like the fan-favourite couple's time on the show is up. According to the sources of TellyChakkar.com, Disha Parmar will exit the daily soap as well after the 20-year time jump is aired. Fans would no longer get to see the chemistry and adorable romance of the younger versions of Ram and Priya.

Who will replace Nakuul Mehta on the show?

Earlier, it was reported that Hiten Tejwani is going to replace Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

What’s going on in the show right now?

Ram Kapoor, who learnt the truth about Pihu being his daughter after a five-year-jump, recently regained his memory and reunited with Priya, who entered the Kapoor mansion after getting married.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' is an Indian soap opera that has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It's a reboot version of the 2011 series of the same name starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor.