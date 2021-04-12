Last Updated:

Nakuul Mehta Shares His House Help's Concern Over RTPCR Test & ID Proof

Nakuul Mehta shares his house help's concern over RTPCR test & ID proof and asks his fans about the documents required. Read on to know more.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
Nakuul Mehta

Image Credits: Nakuul Mehta's Instagram


Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a concern his house help has. The actor wanted to know what were the rules applicable for people trying to get an RTPCR test done. He wanted to know the pre-requisites for an RTPCR test and the documents for the same.

Nakuul Mehta shares his house help's concern over Aadhar card rule

Nakuul Mehta stated on his Twitter handle that his house help does not have an aadhar card. The actor further inquired in the tweet that how does one do an RTPCR test without a valid aadhar. He informed his fans that his house help, however, has a PAN card and if the netizens could provide information about the RTPCR test, he would appreciate it.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s tweet below.

Netizens react to Nakuul Mehta's latest tweet

A number of netizens flooded the post with their comments and reactions about the same. Several netizens suggested the actor that only private labs conducting the RTPCR test require one to show their aadhar cards. However, few netizens stated in the tweet that when they got the test done, they were not asked to show their aadhar card.

Several other netizens suggested few private labs conducting the test without asking for Aadhar card. Many netiznes revealed that any sort of ID proof, like PAN card, voter ID, Driving License, passport or aadhar card would work. Check out the tweets below.

Nakuul Mehta's latest Instagram post with his son

On another note, Nakuul Mehta has over 2 million followers on Instagram where he regularly posts updates from his life to keep his fans entertained. Most recently, the actor posted an adorable picture with his first born and introduced his son to his fans. In the post, Nakuul was seen smiling as he held his son, Sufi in his arms with a sunset backdrop. The actor captioned the post as, “One of these gents are ready to crash the serves of TINDER (sic).” Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta welcomed their first born on February 3rd, 2021. Check out the post of the same below.

Nakuul Mehta's Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Nakuul Mehta's wife, Jankee also revealed on her Instagram handle why they chose to name their baby Sufi. The actor captioned the post as, "Sufi’ A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be firstborn, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you #myforevervalentine @babysufim (sic)". Check out the post below.

Nakuul Mehta's photos with wife announcing their baby's name

Image credits: Nakuul Mehta IG

First Published:
