Neeraj Chopra, P Sreejesh On 'KBC'; Amitabh Bachchan Moved After Touching Olympic Medals

Neeraj Chopra has become a household name and rightly so, making India proud with his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics recently. The javelin throw athlete has been courteous in sharing his iconic feat with media persons and since then, has been seen with numerous celebrities across fraternities, be it film director Madhur Bhandarkar, politicians like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as well as sportspersons like Leander Paes. Now, the 23-year-old has become a part of a massive collaboration as he met cinema legend, Amitabh Bachchan, on the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

While the gold medallist is still taking his initial steps in the world of athletics with his first Olympics, he will be joined by veteran hockey star P Sreejesh, who won the bronze medal, for the special episode.

KBC special episode featuring Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh

After the conclusion of the episode of actor Deepika Padukone and choreographer-director Farah Khan on Friday, the makers shared the promo of the episode featuring Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh. In the video, the duo could be seen entering with their respective medals and conveying their gratitude as the audience cheered and clapped for them energetically.

Big B could be seen asking the duo if he could touch their medals. The host then looked at it in awe and then expressed surprise that it was so heavy. Later, the audience could be heard shouting 'Vande Mataram' and Neeraj Chopra also joined in. The moment felt Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed, and the trio then states that they all get emotional with such moments. Bachchan then took up the hockey stick and even shot past Sreejesh the goalkeeper, whose last-stop save helped India win the bronze medal. The Kerala star athlete then presented Big B with a hockey stick and the Team India jersey with the signature of 19 players.

The duo then taught the Sholay star to speak in Haryanvi. Though the actor first expresses surprise over Haryana star's dialogue, he aces it towards the end. Sreejesh shared how hard it was for the Indian team after they failed to win a match in the Olympics 2012. Recalling the pain of being humiliated at events, he shared that the players decided to approach every game as it was the last game, in the Tokyo Olympics.

The special episode will be telecast on Friday.

Image: PTI/SRBACHCHAN/TWITTER