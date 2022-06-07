Neha Kakkar Shares Glimpses Of Her 34th Birthday Celebrations With Rohanpreet & Family

Neha Kakkar recently celebrated her birthday bash on 6th June with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and family. The singer turned 34 this year and got lots of love and wishes from her beloved fans all over the world. Neha went to Lonavala with her family to celebrate her birthday.

Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday with family

Neha posted pictures on her social media giving her fans a peep into her birthday party. Her guest list though was only limited to her family members.

The singer in the shared pictures wore a light green-hued net blouse and dark green pants, along with simple accessories. She shared three pictures while cutting her birthday cake that matched the colour of her outfit, with contrasting purple lighting and flowers in the background. Have a look at the pictures here:

Kakkar penned a heart-melting caption on her pictures saying, “June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventure whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games, Bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts.”

She ended her caption with heart emojis. The singer in the caption talked about her trip to Lonavala and all the fun she and her family had. She a;so thanked her fans addressing them as NeHearts. Many fans wished the singer in the comment section of her post. Celebrities like Sunil Grover and Kanika Mann also dropped heartfelt comments under the post wishing Neha for her birthday.

Neha Kakkar's singing jouney

Neha Kakkar auditioned for Indian Idol as a teen, Later she sang Punjabi songs and eventually made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer, she gained recognition and fame by singing hit numbers like Kaala Chasma, Dilbar, Chote Chote Peg and many more. She has worked with singers like Honey Singh, Badshah, and Jassi Gill and is currently one of the leading playback singers in Bollywood.