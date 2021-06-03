Neha Marda Remembers Her Childhood Cycling Sessions On World Bicyle Day 2021, Shares Pics

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti is being loved by the audiences since it started airing on Zee TV. The show stars Neha Marda and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi play onscreen husband and wife who are dealing with some differences in their marriage. Marda recently shared that the show reminds her of her childhood days when she used to enjoy cycling during her summer vacations. Scroll further to know more about how the show refreshed her older memories.

The story of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti revolves around two siblings - Rishi and Roli who have decided to come together in order to save their parents’ marriage. They take it upon themselves to become the glue between their parents Shubhra and Kuldeep. However, Kuldeep has some personal intentions due to which he is pretending to work out his differences with Shubhra. The show will be seeing some dramatic twists in the upcoming episodes, meanwhile spending her time with the child actors off-screen, is making Neha Marda miss her childhood days and reminisce her summer vacations. In a recent media interaction, the actor shared that she used to cycle a lot as a kid and misses it quite often.

The actor who is a native of Bengal shares that she would spend most of her vacations at her ‘mamabadi’ in West Bengal, which stands for her paternal uncle’s house in Bengali. She adds that she would spend a major chunk of her time with her cousins as they cycled around the city. Marda shared these memories on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated on June 3, 2021.

Neha Marda says, “When it comes to cycling all I remember is my childhood days when I used to meet my cousins once in a year and we used to roam around the city pedalling. I never thought I will miss cycling so much in life but who doesn’t miss their precious childhood days”. Further adding, the actor also revealed her love for mangoes. She says, “For me, vacation meant spending time at my mamabadi, which is a Bengali word for ‘Mama ka Ghar’. Every time I recall riding my bicycle, it takes me back to the summer vacations where I would cycle in the scorching heat to a mango park to pluck ripe mangoes from the trees”.

Image: PR pics

