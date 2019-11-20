Netflix: Best Food Documentaries On Netflix That Are A Must-watch

The beauty of food documentaries is that they can convey complex information in a simple and more interesting way. There are several food documentaries about food on Netflix which will add more value to your plethora of information. They will tell some unbelievable stories about food and people who grow it, and how all of that affects us.

Cowspiracy

If you love eating hamburgers or steaks then this documentary on factory farming will blow your mind away. Cowspiracy is a documentary that revolves around how factory farming is annihilating the planet’s natural resources and why the crisis has been largely ignored by major environmental groups. From cows to chickens, the show tells us what happens when we try to disturb the ecosystem and eco-balance.

Also Read | Food: Famous Biscuits In India Which Are Loved By The People

What the health

The series What The Health was produced by the makers of the food documentary, Cowspiracy. The show talks about the harms of processed food and how diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, etc are grappling human beings every day. All these diseases are caused by consuming foods that should not be floating in the market for consumption in the first place. The show also talks about whose fault it really is and how the problems of unhealthy eating are solved.

Also Read | Health And Fitness: Food You Didn't Know That Are High In Sugar

Rotten

Rotten is Netflix Origin documentary throwing light upon the fact that the food quality of what we consume every day might not be as is projected on the label. The documentary touches upon the issue of supply and demand, it simply says that the number of people demanding a certain type of food is very high to meet and therefore the quality of food is inferior and degraded. This is an alarming situation as it leads to various health diseases. From pricing to packaging, the show explains as to what really is happening behind the walls of any food industry.

Also Read | Zomato, Swiggy Could Merge Ahead Of Amazon's Entry In Online Food Delivery Business

Chef’s Table

The show, Chef’s Table, discloses to its views the number of skills and innovation required to create any exciting recipe. The precision required to get the perfect taste, not a pinch of salt more. The show follows several chefs around as they divulge their passion for putting a perfect meal together and the process that leads up to it.

Also Read | Fusion Food In Mumbai: Try These Dishes For A Whole New Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.