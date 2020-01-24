Netflix Releases Documentary Series About Worldwide Pandemic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst the growing fears about the Coronavirus outbreak, Netflix has recently released a documentary series which focuses on how the world can be affected in the event of a massive worldwide pandemic. The series Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak documents how the flu spread across the world and killed millions of people. It also covers how vaccines work, how scientists create cures for viruses, and the effects of the anti-vax movement and how it is preventing herd immunity. The series will be releasing a total of six episodes.

The synopsis of the series reads, “In the docuseries, meet the heros on the front lines of the battle against infuenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak”.

READ: US Probes Second Suspected Case Of Coronavirus

Deadly SAR-like virus

The mysterious Coronavirus, which has already infected hundreds of people and reportedly killed 25 people, is believed to be originated from the seafood and animal market located in Wuhan. The origin of the virus has yet to be determined.

The Coronavirus has also infected hundreds of other people nationwide and has been reportedly detected as far away as the United States of America. In an earlier reported, the WHO had confirmed that the SARS-like virus could be passed between people and the Chinese officials further warned that the virus could mutate and spread further.

READ: Indian Embassy In Beijing Cancels Republic Day Ceremony Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In China

The recent outbreak has further also caused a halt to many flights causing a great loss to the airline companies. It is expected to soon take a toll on the financial resource of the airline's companies. According to international media reports, another Chinese city, Huanggang which is a prefecture-level city in easternmost Hubei Province and neighbour of Wuhan will also follow the lead to suspending public transport in an out of the city due to the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus is a new strain in the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) which was previously not identified in humans. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

READ: China: Coronavirus Claims 25 Lives, Nearly 20 Million Quarantined

READ: Japan Health Ministry Confirms Second Case Of Coronavirus

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.