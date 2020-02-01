What's New On Netflix? February Releases That You Can't Afford To Miss

Almost every weekend, Netflix releases a number of series and original movies. With people relying largely on OTT for entertainment, filmmakers are keen on providing some really good content for their viewers. Here is a list of some of the movies and series releasing in the month of February for you to binge-watch.

What to watch on Netflix this February?

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

One of the most awaited Netflix original movies is To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo in the lead roles. The film is about a teenage girl who writes letters to her crushes but never has the guts to post them. In the second part fo the film, Lara Jean has a perfect boyfriend and a perfect life but things take a new turn when one of her crushes comes to meet her.

Narcos Mexico

Narcos Mexico is a Netflix original produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. The series is based on the modern drug war and goes back to its roots when the Mexican trafficking world was loose. The series is coming up with a new brand new season this February 2020 and it is not something you should miss.

Love is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this reality show in which single men and women look around for love. It is a dating reality show that has been on the air for months. This show is a three-week experiment during which some of them find their true love,

Locke & Key

The series Locke&Key is based on the comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. It follows the story of three siblings who move to a new house after their father's murder and find out a number of reality-bending keys. The hype this trailer has created amongst the netizens means this is surely not something you should miss watching!

Gente-fied

A Netflix original series coming up this February 21 is an American comedy-drama series about a group of chefs struggling to run their hotel. The series also focuses on the struggles they face in their personal life. Gentef-ied stars Karrie Martin, Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosio in the lead roles.

