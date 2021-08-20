'Never Have I Ever Season 3' Confirmed By Netflix; Here's What All You Need To Know

Never Have I Ever is one of the popular American coming-of-age drama shows that is a massive hit among the audience. Created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling, the show is loosely based on the latter’s childhood experiences in Boston. As the second season of the show recently came to an end, the fans had been speculating the release of Never Have I Ever season 3. Now Netflix has confirmed the news regarding the new season after which the makers expressed their gratitude to it.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 confirmed by Netflix

According to the reports by Variety, it was recently revealed that Never Have I Ever, one of the prominent American web series on Netflix, will be renewed for the third season. The creators of the show, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher recently issued a statement confirming the news and thanking Netflix for letting them continue the story. They even thanked all the fans who were looking forward to the story ahead.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher said in a joint statement.

When is Never Have I Ever season 3 coming out?

The makers haven’t unveiled the release date yet but the show is expected to come out in mid-to-late 2022. There have also been speculations about the potential storyline of Never Have I Ever season 3 about which some of the cast members spoke about in an interaction. They discussed what would happen with the lead character Devi and the two boys, Paxton and Ben in her life. One of the cast members stated how it would be interesting to see how they handle being in a relationship.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 cast

While the makers have not made any official announcement about Never Have I Ever Season 3 cast, some of the cast members that are likely to reprise their roles are namely, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton, Ramona Young as Eleanor, Jaren Lewison as Ben, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Megan Suri as Aneesa, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, John McEnroe as Devi's narrator, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan, Devi's dad, Christina Kartchner as Eve, Rushi Kota as Prashant, etc.

Some of the other popular actors who essayed significant roles in the series include Benjamin Norris, Cocoa Brown, Martin Martinez, Eddie Liu, Dino Petrera, Markus Jorgensen, and Tyler Alvarez, among others.

(IMAGE: NEVER HAVE I EVER INSTAGRAM)