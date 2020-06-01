Nia Sharma Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Bodycon Maxi Dress Better?

Nia Sharma and Deepika Padukone are two stylish actors who have successfully impressed the fashion police and are grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling style files. In the recent past, Nia Sharma and Deepika Padukone were spotted donning similar bodycon maxi dresses. Take a look at who wore the bodycon ensemble better, Nia Sharma or Deepika Padukone.

Nia Sharma's Casual Outfit

Grabbing attention with her no-makeup look, here, Nia Sharma stunned in an all-black maxi dress. The bodycon ensemble had a black less design. The Ek Haazaron Me Meri Behna Hai actor Nia Sharma kept it very simple and casual with no makeup look. She wore white boots and square shades. Nia Sharma captioned her picture as 'Seems like I went out of town a 1000 years ago..' Take a look at the Naagin 4 lead, Nia Sharma's photos donning the black bodycon maxi dress.

Deepika Padukone's White Ensemble

Here, Deepika Padukone is wearing a Gauri & Nainika designed outfit. The Om Shanti Om debutant donned a white maxi dress. She stunned in a white pearl maxi bodycon dress. Deepika Padukone's outfit had a slit design at the lower back. The dress also had a backless design. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Bajirao Mastani actor paired the dress with white heels. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Nia Sharma rose to fame with her appearance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In the other news, her recent show, Naagin 4 will go off-air post-lockdown as Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed the news. Nia Sharma who portrayed the role of Bela in Naagin 4, in a media interaction, mentioned that she isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air and revealed that the makers of the show were professional enough to tell her about this in advance.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie, Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid-victim survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of '83 which is a biopic of former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev based on his 1983 world cup victory. Deepika will feature in the role of his wife, Romi, while Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev on screen. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan.

