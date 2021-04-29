Nia Sharma Slams "woke" Celebrities, Asks Them To Slow Down Their "sanctimonious" Talks

With the Covid-19 cases rising in India, Nia Sharma has been raising awareness about the same and also reposting some people's requests for Oxygen cylinders, ICU beds on her Twitter handle. On Thursday, April 29, the Jamai Raja fame tweeted to slam "woke" celebrities who are urging people to get vaccinated without the knowledge of the COVID-19 Vaccination centres in India. She asked them to mention the centres that have vaccines readily available since India has been facing shortages ever since the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Nia Sharma slams 'every woke celebrity of this nation'

Nia Sharma wrote in the tweet, "Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid". She wrote in the end "P.S we need to get vaccinated". Taking to her Instagram story later, she shared her tweet and wrote, "Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talks of 'go get vaccinated' ".

Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid.

P.S we need to get vaccinated. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 29, 2021

A sneak peek into Nia Sharma's Instagram

Last week, Nia Sharma shared some of her breathtaking pictures from her beach diaries. Nia posed in a stunning bikini set, wearing a laced halter neck bikini top paired with matching shorts. The actor can be seen striking a stunning pose as she lies down on an empty beach.

Along with the pictures, the actor penned a note talking about how she paints her own portraits and wrote, "In my head is where I paint my own Portraits.. No one else will and that’s fine by me. #vibemattersthemost". The photos were her throwback images from her trip to Goa in November 2020 and she had shared pictures in a similar avatar which were captioned "Question: How to turn a bloated body into a beach body in 2 nights... Answer: You can't" and "When you accidentally spill a bottle of bronzer on your body...or maybe deliberately".

Earlier this month, Nia Sharma was seen shaking leg with her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey in their first-ever reel together. Nia was seen in a short Ruffled black gown whereas Ravi Dubey opted for an all-white ensemble. They were both seen grooving effortlessly and in sync on the original song of tiktokforthegang and Nia wrote in the caption, "You're a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot" along with a laughing emoticon.

