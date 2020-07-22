Nia Sharma Tests Co-star Vijayendra Kumeria’s Intelligence, Posts Hilarious Video On IG

Nia Sharma is one of the most active television actors on social media. As the shooting of her popular daily soap, Naagin 4 has begun, Nia Sharma, posted a hilarious video from the sets of the show with her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria. Read ahead to know about their camaraderie-

Nia Sharma tests Vijayendra Kumeria’s intelligence

Nia Sharma is not only an appreciated actor but also a huge social media sensation today. As the shootings of many Indian television shows have resumed, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma as the lead character has also begun. Recently, On June 21, 2020, Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and posted a hilarious video from the sets of Naagin 4. The video shared by the actor on her Instagram story shows her testing the intelligence of her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria.

In the video, Nia Sharma was seen asking Vijayendra Kumeria and a few other crew members a funny riddle. She asked them, “What did the cat say to the elephant?”. Vijayendra Kumeria didn’t take long to answer the question and said “Meow”. Having heard the right answer instantly, Nia Sharma said “oh yeah oh yeah” in a funny tone.

The cast and crew of Naagin 4 have often been spotted goofing around with each other. Not long ago, Vijayendra Kumeria had posted a video on his official Instagram stories, revealing how Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai were lost in their phones. When Nia Sharma put up this story of Vijayendra Kumeria, he even reposted it where he can be seen smiling proudly after answering the question correctly.

The final episodes of Naagin 4 are expected to go on-air very soon. The ending of Naagin 4 gives a way for Naagin 5, and reportedly the makers of the Naagin series have already started working on the next season. Reportedly, Dipika Kakar will be playing the lead in Naagin 5.

