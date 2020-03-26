The Debate
Nia Sharma To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Stars With Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics

Television News

Television superstars like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Jennifer Winget are some of the best fashionable and stylish divas. Check out who else is on the list.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Alongside the silver screen celebrities, the television divas also rule the fashion world with their sartorial choices. Small screen actors like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, and Jennifer Winget are few of the most stylish TV celebs who are also influential fashionistas. Check out who else belongs to this list. 

Nia Sharma 

Nia Sharma has over 3.8 million followers on Instagram. The Jamai Raja star has been quite active on the platform as she constantly keeps uploading her stunning pictures. Her Instagram account could be a perfect spot to take some fashion cues from.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma shares information on DIY Beauty Hacks, makeup fails and more

Surbhi Jyoti 

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular daily soap opera star best known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears. From ethnic to western outfits, Surbhi Jyoti has a wide collection of chic outfits. Check out Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Also Read | Times when Surbhi Jyoti showed how to complement outfits with nose pins

Jennifer Winget 

Jennifer Winget is one of the most sought-after actors in the television industry widely known for her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddique in Bepannah. Apart from her on-screen portrayals, Jennifer Winget is also known for her head-turning style statements. From ramp to the red carpet, she has always won hearts with her looks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestant Tejasswi Prakash breaks down during elimination

Hina Khan 

Hina Khan has gained immense love for her small-screen performances. Hina Khan's role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gained a huge amount of fame. Scrolling down her Instagram will definitely help you amp up your fashion and styling game. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's stunning necklaces one can add to their accessory collection

Erica Fernandes 

Erica Fernandes is currently winning hearts by portraying Mrs Prerna Bajaj in one of the most hit serials Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It is a reboot of the 2001 serial with the same name. Apart from being one of the fittest TV actors, the diva is a true fashion inspiration to many. Erica is also an active YouTuber. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 

 

First Published:
