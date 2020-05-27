Nia Sharma's Sharara Or Rashami Desai's Saree; Who Donned Better Yellow Ensemble?

Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai are two prominent actors who have carved a niche for themselves in the television industry. The duo is currently working together in Ekta Kapoor's production Naagin 4. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai have often been spotted in various yellow ensembles. Take a look at their varied outfits and check out whose yellow wardrobe do you like the most, Nia Sharma's sharara or Rashami Desai's saree.

Nia Sharma's Sharara

Nia Sharma has a stunning ethnic wardrobe and this ensemble is the proof. Here, the Jamai Raja actor looks impressive as she donned a yellow sharara outfit. The traditional pair was layered with a white translucent dupatta that had embroidery work embedded on it. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame paired the yellow sharara with a pair of huge danglers, the yellow jewellery matched quite well with the outfit.

To make the look even more Indian, Nia Sharma accessorised the outfit with a white gajra tied up in her hair. Nia Sharma tried to keep it simple yet glamourous with her blushy makeup look. Her hair was mid-parted and tied in a tight bun with the gajra attached. The Naagin 4 star completed her look with a tiny diamond Bindi. Nia Sharma captioned her post as, "Mera lehenga nahi hai mehengaaaa!! 🎉💥 it’s yellow! 😊".

Rashami Desai's Saree Wardrobe

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai donned this chic saree look for her ongoing television series, Naagin 4. Here, Rashami Desai stunned in a plain yellow saree. The Haldi coloured saree had a dangling designed work embedded on it. The Uttaran fame paired a creamish sleeveless blouse with the yellow ensemble.

Here, the television star was styled in varied types of accessories like a simple mangal sutra, golden loops, kadhas and finger rings. For glam, Rashami Desai's makeup was kept simple. Her hair was left open and had curls at the bottom. Take a look at Rashami Desai's yellow saree, perfect for a traditional event. Rashami Desai wrote in her caption, "Another day, another look. Let’s do this ! 🌼💛".

