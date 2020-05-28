Nia Sharma’s Throwback Pics From Her New York Diaries Will Make You Miss Vacationing

Back in the year 2016, television star and Naagin fame actor Nia Sharma flew to New York City for an ultimate vacation with her family. The Jamai Raja actor treated the fans by sharing a few pictures from her trip on Instagram. Check out Nia Sharma’s throwback pics from her trip to New York that will make you miss vacationing.

Nia Sharma in New York

This picture of Nia Sharma was clicked in New Jersey. Here, the Naagin 4 actor can be seen posing with some colourful flowers and her shipping bags. She donned a black leather jacket and it was clubbed with white knee-ripped pants. She captioned her post as, "I love the pace I shop with😜 'XS' is the trick!!!!".

Also Read | Beyonce-Jay Z or Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: Who has set major couple fashion goals?

Here, Nia Sharma posed on the busy streets of Manhattan. The television star stunned in an all-black outfit. The attire was accessorised with white sunglasses and a pink handbag. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram.

Also Read | Richa Chadha or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the all-yellow outfit better?

This is Nia Sharma's other picture from the streets of Manhattan. Sporting the black ensemble, Nia Sharma can be seen holding her shopping bags. She simply wrote, "Almost got lost at Macy's...🇱🇷🙂". Check out Nia Sharma's photos.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday or Rhea Chakraborty: Who aced the bralette top trend

Wandering around the Times Square, Nia Sharma posed with a person resembling the Statue of Liberty. Here, she stunned in an all-black outfit. She also sported an American flag scarf. Nia Sharma can be seen wearing the Statue of Liberty's crown. Check out.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Anushka Sharma; who made better style statement in feathers?

In this Instagram post, the Twisted actor shared a picture of her with her mother. Nia Sharma clicked a selfie with her mom sitting by the Times Square. Check out.

Here, Nia Sharma can be seen posing with two Hollywood characters, Spiderman and the Muppet. Nia Sharma posed with the Muppet and her sister with Spiderman. She captioned her picture as, "Right nowww!!! They know how to cuss in hindi😂🇱🇷".

In this post, Nia Sharma looks ravishing in the white ensemble. Here, Nia posed donning a white backless gown. Her outfit also had a trail. Nia wrote, "Just what girls do best... 'pose' with poise". Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.