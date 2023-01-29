Niti Taylor Speaks About 'new Beginnings'; Confirms Joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Actress Niti Taylor on Sunday confirmed the news of joining the popular show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. The actress took to social media and dropped a picture of herself signing the contract for the show.

Not only she confirmed the news but also revealed her on-screen character's name. Niti will be playing the role of 'Prachi Kapoor'.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "To new beginnings❤️🥰 #gratitude #blessed #balh2 #prachikapoor #nititaylor."

Is Randeep Rai paired opposite Niti Taylor?

The news of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai joining the show as leads post-generation leap was doing rounds on the Internet for quite some time.

Reportedly, the current leads Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have decided to leave the show post-generation leap. However, neither the celebrities nor the makers of the show gave an official confirmation on the same. However, after Niti Taylor's confirmation, Randeep Rai's nod is awaited.

Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar's exit from the show

If reports are to be believed, then the current leads Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who are playing the roles of 'Ram Kapoor and 'Priya Kapoor' respectively will soon exit the show. According to the reports, the reason they are leaving is that they are not keen on ageing on-screen.

Producer Ekta Kapoor wanted the actors to stay post-leap but both Nakuul and Disha have reportedly made up their minds and decided to make way for the fresh faces.

Reportedly, Ram and Priya will die in a fatal car accident. It is also reported that after the generation leap, Shubhaavi Choksey, Ajay Nagrath, Abhinav Kapoor, Alefia Kapadia and Aanchal Khurana will continue doing the show.