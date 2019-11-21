Niti Taylor's Goa Vacation Pics With Family Will Make You Green In Envy

Niti Taylor is an India television actor who shot to fame with her role in the show Kaisi hai Yaariyan. She was widely loved and appreciated for her performance in the role of Nandini. She played the lead role alongside Parth Samthaan. She has also appeared in several music videos. The actor recently went on an exotic vacation with her parents to Sri Lanka for her birthday. Following which, she flew off for yet another vacation with her cousins to Goa.

Niti Taylor's vacation pictures

The actor is very active on social media and updates her fans about her day-to-day life. On Wednesday, November 20, she took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek of her Goa holiday. Her cousins Natasha Bawa and Parikshit Bawa have accompanied her for this vacation.

In the video, Niti is seen interacting with her fans at the airport. She has expressed her excitement about the vacation to her fans. She has asked her fans to stay tuned for all the updates. She is seen enjoying with her cousins in the car while travelling to the villa she was going to stay. She stayed at the Inrabo Villa in Goa. In the video, she also gave a villa tour to her fans. She is seen in casual denim and a white t-shirt. The Kaisi Hai Yaariyan actor has shared different moments of her vacay with her cousins. There are pictures of them in funny poses and also funny boomerang videos. Niti is seen partying at a club, dancing and enjoying with her cousins. She has also shared different pictures of her cousins and the places they went to. She captioned the picture by saying that the most important time is 'family time'.

