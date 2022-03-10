Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Out: Netizens Thrilled To Watch Ewan McGregor As Jedi Master

The Star Wars mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated web series arriving on Disney+ this summer. The series is over two months away now and fans are waiting to watch how the events after 10 years of the Star Wars film unfold. The makers recently unveiled the much awaited first look of the series and gave a sneak peek into what the viewers will experience with this new adventure of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

During Disney's Annual Shareholder Meeting, the first look at Ewan McGregor's upcoming miniseries was unveiled. The streaming giant's CEO surely gave the shareholders a treat with the trailer as Ewan McGregor is all set to reprise his iconic role as the Jedi Master. The spin-off series will also see many stars returning to their roles.

The upcoming miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith. In the 2005 film, Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

In the 1.46 minute trailer, Kenobi says, "The fight is done. We lost." He can be seen looking at a young Luke Skywalker, in pod goggles, imitating his father's sport from The Phantom Menace. As Kenobi observes a boy from a distance, he asks him to "stay hidden."

The trailer also featured some new characters playing important roles such as force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva, essayed by Moses Ingram. She could be seen threatening Owen and all nearby residents during her quest to hunt down Jedi. Seemingly, hunting Jedi will be the primary conflict in the upcoming series and the voiceover also reveals he is the Empire's target as well.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor will return to the iconic role of the Jedi Master in the upcoming miniseries. He essayed the role in three Star Wars films - The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith. Hayden Christensen is also returning to play the role of Darth Vader after almost 17 years. The series also features Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson, Benny Safdie and Simone Kessell. The series is all set to premiere on May 25.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Twitter reaction

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer came as a treat to all Star Wars fans. Social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from fans, who were thrilled to watch Jedi Master after years. A fan wrote, "The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi could literally be him walking in the desert for 2 minutes and I’ll be crying tears of joy."

Here's how others reacted:

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi could literally be him walking in the desert for 2 minutes and I’ll be crying tears of joy. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 8, 2022

Welcome back obi wan kenobi i am so happy that the cast are already return in this star wars spin off series it will be release streaming on disney plus may 25 2022 i am looking forward to see the plot twist and theorys hype 😊 #ObiWanKenobi #ObiWan #スターウォーズ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/eRHNfn0Ugz — ダレンナサニエルオフィシャル (@darrennath11) March 10, 2022

Image: Instagram/@disneyplus