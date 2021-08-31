Only Murders In The Building: Check Where To Watch, Release Time, Cast And Other Details

:Only Murders In The Building is currently underway and we're so excited! Today marks the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, a new comedy/murder mystery hybrid. Hulu's latest release starring Selena Gomez has had fans wondering how they can watch Only Murders in the Building, and we're here to help. Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building release date, cast and more

The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere today, August 31. After the first three episodes of the show air, Only Murders in the Building will move to a weekly release schedule.

How To Watch Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu original, which means all episodes are available on Hulu. However, according to techradar.com, the show is also available on Disney+ upon its release. For Indian fans, Hulu is not yet available in the country and neither is Disney+.

However, since the show is releasing on Disney, speculations are that the show will release on Disney+ Hotstar as well. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. If you're watching the show from somewhere Hulu isn't available, you can download an official VPN which will allow you to watch the show.

What Time Will Only Murders in the Building Be On Hulu?

New episodes of Hulu's series are generally added at 12:01 a.m. EST (9:30 a.m. IST). This means that starting August 31, fans can immediately begin airing the episodes.

How Many Episodes Are in Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building consists of 10 episodes. Here are the names of the episodes and the release dates for each of them:

Episode 1, True Crime: Tuesday, August 31

Episode 2, Who Is Tim Kono?: Tuesday, August 31

Episode 3, How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?: Tuesday, August 31

Episode 4, The Sting: Tuesday, September 7

Episode 5, Twist: Tuesday, September 14

Episode 6, To Protect and Serve: Tuesday, September 21

Episode 7, The Boy from 6B: Tuesday, September 28

Episode 8, Fan-Fiction: Tuesday, October 5

Episode 9: Tuesday, October 12

Episode 10: Tuesday, October 19

Who stars in the Only Murders in the Building Cast?

The long-awaited 'whodunnit' stars Selena Gomez, in her first major TV since Wizards of Waverly Place, as Mabel, a mysterious young woman who lives alone in Manhattan and attempts to solve a murder committed in her apartment building with the help of two neighbours.

The starry main trio also includes veteran actor Martin Short as an eccentric Broadway producer, and Steve Martin as Charles, an ex-TV detective who is producing a podcast about the gang’s amateur investigation attempts. Other cast members include Nathan Lane as a Greek deli owner and fellow resident; Amy Ryan as a bassoonist who becomes connected to Charles; and Tina Fey as a popular podcaster.

IMAGE - ONLY MURDERS HULU INSTA