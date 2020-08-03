Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her Debut In 'Rosie'; Says 'The Movie Picked Me'

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the debutante shared that she felt like she has been ready to take this step for a while now. The movie is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Palak Tiwari talks about her debut

Palak Tiwari said that for her debut movie Rosie, it feels like the movie picked her. She continued that after she heard the synopsis of the story it was hard for her to say no to be a part of it. Palak added that her director’s vision for Rosie is crafted with poise and mystique. She mentioned that it is a vision that she is fortunate to portray on-screen.

Talking about her debut, Palak Tiwari said that a person’s acting debut is one's first impression. Calling it an everlasting association, she said that she feels like she is ready to take this step. Palak added that she has always dreamt of this day her whole life and now that it is finally here, there is nervousness and pressure to make everyone proud who believed in her and also give others a reason to continue believing in her.

Palak Tiwari on her mother helping her with her acting skills

Palak Tiwari also talked about how her mother Shweta Tiwari helped her with her acting skills. Palak mentioned that one thing she truly appreciates about her mother is her approach towards helping her daughter with acting.

Palak added that if she is stuck with a scene, she records herself performing the scene for her mom as she feels shy performing in front of her. She further said that her mom then watches the video only after she had left the room as she feels really shy and nervous in front of her mother. Palak added Shweta Tiwari then calls her to tell her everything she can do to improvise her performance.

Palak Tiwari also mentioned that her mother never portrays a scene in front of her as she believes one can only stand out of the crowd with their style of acting and the approach and perspective one can bring to the role. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on true events that happened in Gurugram. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based on the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in the office.

