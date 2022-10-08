Pan Nalin Reacts To 'Chhello Show' Being Copy Of 'Cinema Paradiso'; 'One Should Watch...'

Ever since the Gujarati film, Chhello Show, tentatively titled Last Film Show in English, made it to the Oscars 2023 race from India, the movie has become a subject of discussions on various platforms. The film that defeated SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR in the Academy race, is being accused to be a copy of the Italian film, Cinema Paradiso.

After producer Siddharth Roy Kapur dismissed the claims, director Pan Nalin also refuted the same during his recent interaction with Hindustan Times. The director who was disheartened to see the reactions of the people to the film shared how people jumped to conclusions without watching the drama.

Chhello Show director breaks silence on film being a copy

The movie revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth. Bankrolled by Kapur, Dheer Momaya, Marc Duale, and the director himself, the film features not-so-popular faces including Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta.

While praising the film's concept, the director shared that the makers have done zero lobbying, and have sold the movie in the same way, to a studio in Japan. While dismissing all the claims pertaining to the film being a copy of a Hollywood drama, the director said, “It was the sad part about it all. We live in an information age, everything is at fingertips, before such accusations and allegations, people should watch the movie. The film was screened at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Festival, and has won multiple awards internationally…"

Further, the director questioned the mindset of the people and asked, if the film would have been a copy, why would it even get acknowledged Internationally? Elucidating upon the same, he said, "If there was even a shade of copy, do you think any of these people would touch the movie? No way. It’s my personal story showing how I fell in love with cinema while growing up. I guess if any filmmaker decides to make a film about their love for cinema, it might look like Cinema Paradiso on the surface, but there will be many other things as well. I just want to say, please watch the film, and see why so many people are buying it."

Earlier, Sidharth broke his silence over the allegations and mentioned how everyone will have varied opinions on the film as it's a 'subjective medium'. The producer said that people are entitled to their opinions, further stressing that the Chhello Show team will try their best to bring glory to the country.

IMAGE: Instagram/pan.nalin