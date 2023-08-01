Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode Beam With Joy As They Welcome Newborn Babies Home

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have recently embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed twins on July 25. After getting discharged from the hospital, the actress and her babies received a warm welcome at their home.

3 things you need to know

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy became parents to a baby boy and a baby girl.

They embraced parenthood after five years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares first glimpse of twins

Pankhuri Awasthy shared the first glimpse of her twins on social media. The photo also featured her husband Gautam Rode. Their house was decorated with pink and blue balloons. The venue was also decked up with rose petals. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "There are years that ask questions and then there are years that answer them!"

The news of their twins' arrival attracted a sea of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities. New mom Gauahar Khan expressed her happiness for the couple, while stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Pooja Banerjee, Niyati Fatnani, Shiv Shakti Sachdev, and Amit Tandon among others joined in to send their best wishes for the family's bright future.

Pankhuri, Gautam announce pregnancy in April

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced their pregnancy in April 2023. The actress shared the news on Instagram, saying, "Our family is growing, and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!"

(Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Rode welcomed twins on July 25 | Image: Pankhuri Awasthy/Instagram)

On July 25, the couple shared yet another joyous Instagram post, revealing that they have become proud parents to a baby boy and a baby girl. Pankhuri and Gautam expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered on their growing family.