Parth Samthaan Is Giving Major Fashion Goals In These Casual Outfits; See Pics

Parth Samthaan, is the lead actor in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandez on the popular television show on Star Plus. Parth is one of the most sophisticated TV actors who looks stunning in whatever he wears. He is also a social media sensation with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He always wears a perfect blend of elegant, stylish, and casual outfits. He has a unique style statement and inspires a lot of fans from his looks. Check out some of the casual looks of Parth Samthaan here:

Check out these awesome casual looks of Parth Samthaan:

1. Military green color jumpsuit

2. Grey T-shirt and blue torn jeans with black and white shoes

3. White pants and a pink T-shirt with a blue coat and leather high-neck boots in brown colour

4. Black T-shirt with white collar and blue torn jeans

5. White Capri with a brown belt on it, and a yellow linen shirt with sunglasses and sneakers

6. White T-shirt and blue torn jeans with a green jacket and designs of birds on it. He completed the look with white sneakers.

7. Grey and black shade jeans with black leather shoes without lace, and a blue and white check shirt.

8. Parth Samthaan is wearing a Military green half-sleeve shirt with black and grey jeans. He complimented the look with denim laceless shoes.

