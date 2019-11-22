The Debate
Parth Samthaan Is Giving Major Fashion Goals In These Casual Outfits; See Pics

Television News

Different style statements and inspiration to a lot of fans from the actor's casual looks. Check out some of these evergreen casual looks of Parth Samthaan.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, is the lead actor in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandez on the popular television show on Star Plus. Parth is one of the most sophisticated TV actors who looks stunning in whatever he wears. He is also a social media sensation with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He always wears a perfect blend of elegant, stylish, and casual outfits. He has a unique style statement and inspires a lot of fans from his looks. Check out some of the casual looks of Parth Samthaan here:

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Is Giving Major Fashion Goals In These Ethnic Outfits

Check out these awesome casual looks of Parth Samthaan:

1. Military green color jumpsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Admits Having Crush On This 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor

2. Grey T-shirt and blue torn jeans with black and white shoes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

3. White pants and a pink T-shirt with a blue coat and leather high-neck boots in brown colour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

4. Black T-shirt with white collar and blue torn jeans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

ALSO READ | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Some Of The Major Twists In The Sequel

5. White Capri with a brown belt on it, and a yellow linen shirt with sunglasses and sneakers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

6. White T-shirt and blue torn jeans with a green jacket and designs of birds on it. He completed the look with white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

7. Grey and black shade jeans with black leather shoes without lace, and a blue and white check shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

8. Parth Samthaan is wearing a Military green half-sleeve shirt with black and grey jeans. He complimented the look with denim laceless shoes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's 'Red Wednesday': Times He Showed His Love For Red

 

 

Published:
