Parth Samthaan Reminisces About 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' While Watching Rerun Epsiodes

MTV India is currently re-running some of its popular shows on screen. One of the shows that is back is the popular youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. It was through this show that the audience was introduced to one of television's most popular actor Parth Samthaan. Parth played the lead role of Manik Malhotra and ruled the TV roster with his effortless character portrayal and chemistry with co-star Niti Taylor for three seasons before the show ended in 2018. Now that the show is running its episodes on MTV again, Manik aka Parth is reminiscing his old days by watching some old episodes of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and shared the same on his Instagram stories with the caption, "Look what I found."

Parth Samthaan reminisces episodes of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'

Parth Samthaan's latest project

Parth Samthaan was last seen in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 playing the lead role of Anurag Basu. The actor received a lot of love following his stint in the show and were disappointed when the show came to an end. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun which is set to premiere soon on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji. The trailer of the show garnered a lot of love from the audience and fans have since then been excited to see him in a gangster avatar in the new show. The show is slated to start streaming from next Tuesday, April 20.

A look into Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Ever since the teaser of Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was released, Parth has been treating his fans with glimpses of his character Nawaab from the series. The actor has also been counting down the days for the release of his web series by positing his different looks from the show. He recently posted a series of pictures dressed as his character Nawaab with the hashtag #6daystogo.

A week ago on Holi, the actor shared a colourful picture of himself wearing a t-shirt that has a rainbow printed on it with the caption, "take a dip in the colours of love" showcasing his support for the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate his 800th post on Instagram, Parth shared a close-up picture of himself wearing a shirt that had Mickey Mouse prints all over it that he paired with stylish Rayban sunglasses.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Parth Samthaan Instagram)

