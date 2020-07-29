Last Updated:

Parth Samthaan Hits Back At Netizen Who Accused Him Of Violating Quarantine Rules

Recently, Parth Samthaan was accused of flouting BMC quarantine rules and stepping out of his apartment. The actor has now responded back. Check out his tweet.

parth samthaan

On Tuesday morning, actor Parth Samthaan, who had tested COVID-19 positive took to Twitter and responded to accusations of violating BMC quarantine rules and stepped out of his apartment. The actor wrote, "I had a panic attack". Parth Samthaan further added that he has now left Mumbai and is on his way to spend time with his parents in his hometown Pune.

On July 27, a Twitter user shared a tweet calling out Parth Samthaan for flouting BMC quarantine rules. The user wrote, "TV actor Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk". She also tagged BMC and Mumbai Police and asked them to take action against the same. Check out her tweet below:

What Parth Samthaan said in reply

Post Parth Samthaan's defensive response, the user still seemed unsatisfied. To prove her point she wrote, "Society has a quarantine center with 24 hr helpline from doctors where he could have contacted". Take a look at the entire tweet below:

On July 12, Parth Samthaan announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He informed his fans that he had mild symptoms. The actor also urged others, who had been in contact with him, to get tested and follow the necessary guidelines. He wrote:

Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care ðŸ˜‡. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parth Samthaan has recently tested negative for COVID-19. Reportedly he had been isolating himself at home and following the guidelines provided by BMC. Talking to an entertainment portal, Parth Samthaan revealed that his COVID-19 test finally came back negative. He also added that he might have contracted the disease after returning to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

