Parth Samthaan's 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' Completes 6 Years, Fans Shower Love For MaNan

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's show Kaisi Yeh Yaaariyan clocks six years today, July 21. The show was much-loved by fans and the duo's chemistry was widely appreciated. From cute spats to intense romantic moments, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan showcased the story of two people who find their way towards each other, however, struggle to be together.

To mark the occasion, fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan cherished some good old memories from the show. They also shared several stills and scenes from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan to mark the six years of their favourite show. As fans appreciated the show, hashtag #6KYY took over Twitter.

Fans hail MaNan, #6KYY take over twitter

𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐘𝐞𝐡𝐘𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧

This show will teach you everything..Everything is shown there !He turned my life around ..I understood what love is..That you need to appreciate your friends, and be always honest, and you need to be able to deal with difficulties.#6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/HdqAZAPLHo — Anna (@Anna64422109) July 20, 2020

To the show which will be ALWAYS SPECIAL 💓💯 #6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/ptaYY5LfuN — tUlIkA 🦋🇮🇳 (@x_MinPSWook_x) July 20, 2020

Its been 6 years and I'm still crazy about this show.. The Love for MaNan can never reduce.. many shows will come and go but nothing can ever replace KYY,

In my heart it will always have a special place♡

From a school kid to an adult the love for KYY remains same♡#6YearsOfKYY pic.twitter.com/wn3hyFhnO1 — 𝖆𝖗𝖕𝖎𝖙𝖆 🦋 (@_a_firefly) July 20, 2020

A show which is and will always be very close to my heart for it told me the true meaning of “love” and “friendship”. It changed my life, changed my life for GOOD and just hope that (@LaghateParth) (@niti_taylor) knows that I’m very grateful to them 🙏🏻❤️ #6YearsOfKYY #Kyyturns6 pic.twitter.com/RHWmm6MxxC — Ammara Khan (@The_AmmaraKhan) July 20, 2020

About Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is a television series that aired on MTV India from July 21, 2014, to December 31, 2015. The show focuses on highlighting the importance of friendship along with other relationships, be it romance, or family relations. The show is split into three seasons; the first one is on how love becomes important over friendship in Manik's (Parth Samthaan) life through Nandini played by Niti Taylor changing his life. Manik was also a college heartthrob and a part of a famous friends group known as FAB5. The first season also shows the amazing bond of FAB5 and how they always stick together no matter what.

The second season is more of an epilogue of the first, on how each person's lives start to change and evolve. In the third season, the duo realises that they are really in love with each other and their story full of romance and love begins. However, the story ends on a very tragic note, where Parth Samthaan as Manik proposes Nandini (Niti Taylor). Nandini refuses to accept his proposal. Both of them decide to live together, forever, and love each other unconditionally without any promises and expectations.

The show also featured Veebha Anand, Barkha Singh, Charlie Chauhan, Ayaz Ahmed, Utkarsh Gupta and Krissan Baretto. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor gained major recognition with the show and their chemistry was widely loved by the audience. During the nationwide lockdown, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan made a comeback on TV from May 23, 2020.

