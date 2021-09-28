'Pavitra Rishta': Ankita Lokhande Pens Heartfelt Note For Reel Character 'Archu'

Actor Ankita Lokhande who became a household name with her television show Pavitra Rishta took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note for her popular character. Archana. Ankita played the role of Archana alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which won her appreciation from the masses. With the second instalment, the actor reprised her role as Archana and clocked 12 years since she started playing the role.

Along with an endearing note, Ankita also shared a video that is a compilation of all her looks as the reel character from the prominent show. The actor who resonate with the character Archana that she played in the show addressed the note to her and shared how ‘ with lots of ups and downs in both of their lives, they stood stronger than ever.’ She even wrote the first time she stepped into the shoes of the character ‘ she was nervous but confident too and she looked the same’ on the screen as well.

Ankita Lokhande pens note addressing her reel character Archana from Pavitra Rishta

“Dear Archu, it’s been 12 years that we have been together. It’s been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lives but we stood stronger than ever…what I have learned from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows. I remember the day when I met u for the first time. You were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same. From that day till now many things have changed but my love for Archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra Rishta with her and with all of you who have loved Archana Deshmukh,” she wrote in the caption.

She had previously shared a BTS picture from the sets from her first scene with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh. While Ankita Lokhande reprised her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the shoes of Manav and carried on the legacy of the popular character which was originally portrayed by the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Reminiscing the first day of shoot with Shaheer for ‘Pavitra Rishta... It’s never too late,' Ankita shared a BTS video on her Instagram page and wrote, “This was our first scene together. I think we did quite ok. What say Shaheer? Thanks to Nandita ma’am @shaheernsheikh @mehranandita.” Pavitra Rishta, which premiered six years from 2009, was the turning point in the careers of Ankita and late Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. The show is returning after seven years. The second season of Pavitra Rishta 2 is streaming on Zee5 from September 15. The series consists of 8 episodes, that have been released together.

IMAGE: Instagram/@LokhandeAnkita