'Pavitra Rishta' Stars Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Part Ways? Details Inside

Television actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani who met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta has started a fairytale romance that was not hidden from the industry. However, after dating for a long time, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have reportedly parted ways. According to media sources, Pavitra Rishta stars Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have called it quits and all their close friends are aware of it.

Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have parted ways

Reportedly, the Pavitra Rishta actors were very much in love and also had fans swooning over their mushy romance but recently trouble started brewing in Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's love nest. According to media reports, the Pavitra Rishta actors were struggling to keep their relationship afloat so they have finally decided to part ways. The Pavitra Rishta stars Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are reportedly been separated for more than a month now and only their close friends know about it.

Also Read: Did Rithvik Dhanjani Get Cast In The Remake Of Satte Pe Satta?

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani Receives An Adorable Birthday Wish From Asha Negi

Rithvik Dhanjani has moved out of Asha Negi's home

Rithvik Dhanjani was reportedly living with Asha Negi but he has recently moved out of the Pavitra Rishta actor's home. According to media reports, the Pavitra Rishta actors decided to call it quits before Rithvik left for Spain. There were also some rumour bells ringing that the Pavitra Rishta actors may soon tie the knot last year but they refuted these rumours.

Also Read: Asha Negi And Karan Wahi Are Setting Some Major BFF Goals For Us!

Asha is also very close to Rithvik's family and their love-boat was sailing well before they hit the rough patch. The couple was reportedly together for 6 years. In the year 2013 when Asha and Rithvik went public with their relationship, they had also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 wherein they had also emerged as the winner. On the work front, Rithvik has been hosting some popular reality shows while Asha was recently seen in a web series opposite Sharman Joshi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.